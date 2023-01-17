High Arctic Completes Sale Of Canadian Well Servicing Business

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. has closed the sale of its Canadian well servicing business on receipt of the final cash payment of $28.0 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more