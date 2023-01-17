Global Helium In Farm-In With Perpetual Energy

Global Helium Corp. has signed a farm-in agreement to immediately increase its landholdings in southern Alberta by 17 contiguous sections (10,880 acres) to a total of 49 sections (31,360 acres), all in the Manyberries helium trend.

