Applications Now Open For Esg And Sustainability Training For Energy Workers

Applications are now open for a skills development program to help Canadian energy employees integrate sustainability and ESG best practices into the daily workplace.

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is a highly flexible, interactive, professional development program designed to complement existing energy industry qualifications.

“Increasingly employees that have a comprehensive understanding of sustainability best practices are in demand and many energy industry roles require knowledge of ESG fundamentals,” said Murray Elliott, President and CEO of ESC and Careers in Energy.

The series of 12 modules will examine greenhouse gas emissions measurement and reduction, the role of new technologies, ESG reporting standards, water and land management, and best practices related to corporate governance and Indigenous engagement.

“The curriculum will include industry-specific case studies designed to help integrate sustainability and ESG into the daily workplace,” said Bemal Mehta, Managing Director, Energy Intelligence, at geoLOGIC. “The interactive online approach creates a highly flexible learning environment suitable for a wide range of energy professionals.”

The program, delivered by geoLOGIC systems ltd. in partnership with Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC), starts in April 2023. Delivery will be online and via webinars from April 2023 to March 2024. The total time commitment is expected to be 45-50 hours. The program is free of charge to participants and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

The micro-credential is ideal for:

Early to mid-career energy professionals

Engineers, geoscientists and other technical roles

Operations and maintenance specialists

Corporate services employees

Business developers and salespeople

For further information and to apply:

Website: https://energysustainability.ca

Email: sustainability@geologic.com

Phone: (403) 209 3505

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is delivered by geoLOGIC systems ltd. in partnership with Careers in Energy (formerly PetroLMI), a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC).