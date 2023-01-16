Suncor Energy Amends Agreement With Elliott Investment Management

Suncor Energy Inc. announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. has, in the interest of continued co-operation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from Jan. 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more