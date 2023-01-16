Suncor Energy Amends Agreement With Elliott Investment Management

Suncor Energy Inc. announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. has, in the interest of continued co-operation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from Jan. 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.