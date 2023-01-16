DOB Land Sale Analysis: Ante Creek, Smoky, Marsh And Columbia Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Jan. 11 Sale

In Alberta’s Jan. 11 land sale, the first sale for 2023, the province sold 51,313.2 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $26.74 million. Additionally, 12,672 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $4.85 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $31.59 million.

