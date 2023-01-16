Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions

Broadview Energy Ltd. – Marwayne, Alberta Property Divestiture

Broadview Energy Ltd. (“Broadview” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its non-core oil and natural gas interests located in the Marwayne area of Alberta (the “Property”).

Broadview has a 100% working interest in two suspended vertical wells at Marwayne. The 06/11-18-053-01W4/00 well and the 05/16-18-053-01W4/00 well. Both wells have a wellhead and a bermed tank.

Additionally, the Company has a gross overriding royalty interest (“GORR”) of 7.5% on three wells operated by Acceleware Ltd. which are part of a farm-out agreement. On December 20, 2022 Acceleware announced it had received an additional $900,000 in grant funding from Alberta Innovates to be used for a workover at Marwayne. Details on production and Broadview’s royalty income from the wells will be made available in the virtual data room for parties that execute a confidentiality agreement.

More specific information relating to this divestiture is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement. 

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!