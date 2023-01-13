Western Energy Sets Capital Budget At $30 Million

Western Energy Services Corp. outlined a 2023 capital expenditure budget of approximately $30 million, including $7 million of committed expenditures from 2022 that will carry forward into 2023, which is expected to be comprised of approximately $21 million of maintenance capital and $9 million of expansion capital.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more