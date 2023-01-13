Syncrude Applies To AER Fort Hills Aurora Pillar Dam

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has received applications from Syncrude Canada Ltd. for approval of the Fort Hills Aurora Pillar (FHAP) dam.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more