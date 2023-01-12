Pathways Says ‘Out-Of-This-World’ Technology Could Help Pave The Way For Increased Solvent Use

The Pathways Alliance is hopeful that an “out-of-this-world technology” could help the oilsands appreciably lower CO2 emissions via the increased use of solvents, which the group says could have the potential to reduce — or eliminate — the need for energy-intensive steam generation in steam assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) operations.

