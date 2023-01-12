CNRL Requests Delay On Wolf Lake Sulphur Removal Unit Installation

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) requesting a three-month delay, from April 1 to July 1, 2023, for when the Wolf Lake Central Processing Facility (CPF) Sulphur Removal Unit (SRU) must be installed and enable the CPF to meet the Interim Directive 2001-03 Sulphur Recovery Guidelines for the Province of Alberta.

