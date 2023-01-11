Geomechanical Effects Of Cumulative Fluid Injection Through Hydraulic Fracturing In The Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring And Mitigation Area, Jan. 24

The relationship between fluid injected into the Montney during hydraulic fracturing operations and induced seismicity was investigated in the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area (KSMMA) in Northeast BC. The study was conducted in two parts. The first included a KSMMA-wide accounting of fluids both injected into and produced from the Montney from 2008 to 2020. Fluid injected, fluid produced, net fluid and pore pressure were all mapped for the entire Montney and its individual stratigraphic units. The results were presented as time-series animations illustrating both yearly and cumulative changes. The second component was a detailed analysis of a single pad. Diagnostic Fracture Injection Test (DFIT) data were interpreted for minimum principal stress, and hydraulic fracturing stage data were analyzed to identify changes in stress during completions that may be related to induced seismic events. The seismic events associated with the pad completions were analyzed by investigating variations in earthquake b-values as a function of time.

Presented by Neil Watson ~ Enlighten Geoscience Ltd.

For full agenda, visit CSEE Website.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 (from 10:00 to 11:00am MST)

For more Information and Registration visit CSEE Website