Western Energy Services In ‘Business Relationship’ With Infinity Metis Corp.

Western Energy Services Corp. has, through its Eagle Well Servicing division, entered into a business relationship agreement with Infinity Métis Corp. (IMC).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more