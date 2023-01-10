Total Energy Outlines 2023 Spending Plan

Total Energy Services Inc. has set a capital budget of $51.7 million which includes $25.6 million of expansion capital and $26.1 million for equipment maintenance and recertifications.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more