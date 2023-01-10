Royal Helium Closes $5.5 Million Private Placement

Royal Helium Ltd. closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of 5,500 non-transferrable subscription receipts at an issue price of $1,000 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.5 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more