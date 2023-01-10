Innovative Learning Program Provides Specialized Sustainability And ESG Skills Development For Canadian Energy Industry Workers

A skills development program has been created to help Canadian energy industry employees integrate sustainability and best practices related to Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) into the daily workplace.

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is a highly flexible, interactive, professional development program delivered by geoLOGIC systems ltd. in partnership with Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC).

“A number of energy industry roles require knowledge of ESG fundamentals, and employees that have a comprehensive understanding of sustainability best practices are increasingly in demand,” said Murray Elliott, President and CEO of ESC and Careers in Energy. “This program is a new way to develop specialized job-ready skills to help Canadian workers grow their careers.”

Applications are now open and the program starts in April 2023. Delivery will be online and via webinars from April 2023 to March 2024. The total time commitment is expected to be 45-50 hours. The program is free of charge to participants and funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

The program is designed to complement existing energy industry qualifications. A series of 12 modules will examine greenhouse gas emissions measurement and reduction, the role of new technologies, ESG reporting standards, water and land management, and best practices related to corporate governance and Indigenous engagement.

“The curriculum will include industry-specific case studies designed to help integrate sustainability and ESG into the daily workplace,” said Bemal Mehta, Managing Director, Energy Intelligence, at geoLOGIC. “The interactive online approach creates a high flexible learning environment suitable for a wide range of energy professionals.”

The micro-credential is ideal for:

Early to mid-career energy professionals

Engineers, geoscientists and other technical roles

Operations and maintenance specialists

Corporate services employees

Business developers and salespeople

For further information and to apply:

Website: https://energysustainability.ca

Email: sustainability@geologic.com

Phone: (403) 209 3505

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential is delivered by geoLOGIC systems ltd. in partnership with Careers in Energy (formerly PetroLMI), a division of Energy Safety Canada (ESC).