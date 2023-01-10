Global Helium Adds New Land Position In Alberta

Global Helium Corp. has entered into an agreement with one of Canada’s largest mineral landowners to establish a significant land position in a proven helium producing region of Southeast Alberta along the Manyberries Helium trend.

