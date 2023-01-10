CSPG Members Vote To Change Organization’s Name

Members of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG) have voted to change the society’s name with the aim of creating a stronger interaction with partner societies, academia, and the public, both in Canada and internationally.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more