Shawcor Receives Contract Award For Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division has been awarded a definitive contract by Allseas to provide anti-corrosion, internal flow coat, and concrete weight coatings for the Darwin Pipeline Duplication project, located offshore Northern Australia.

