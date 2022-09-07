CEO: Canadian LNG Export To Europe ‘Very Viable,’ Regulatory Risk A Problem

Top executives at companies with liquefied natural gas project proposals are pushing back on recent remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about LNG export business viability in Atlantic Canada. At the same time, however, a research director at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. has highlighted potential limitations to LNG exports from this location.
