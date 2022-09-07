Acceleware In Collaboration With Aurora Hydrogen

Acceleware Ltd. announced that following six months of operation of its Clean Tech Inverter (CTI) at the commercial-scale RF XL pilot project at Marwayne, Alberta, the company is now working to develop new CTI industrial heating applications via collaborative partnerships.

