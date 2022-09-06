Shawcor Sells Its Lake Superior Consulting Business

Shawcor Ltd. has sold its Lake Superior Consulting (LSC) operating unit to a private investment group, including members of LSC management, in a transaction generating approximately C$8 million in gross proceeds.

