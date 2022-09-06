Imperial In Long-Term Deal With Air Products On Hydrogen; Advances Renewable Diesel

Imperial Oil Limited announced a long-term contract with Air Products to supply low-carbon hydrogen for its provide pipeline supply from its hydrogen plant under construction in Edmonton.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more