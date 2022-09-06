CER Commission Majority Determines NorthRiver Midstream NEBC Connector Application Complete

A Canada Energy Regulator (CER) Commission majority has determined that a NorthRiver Midstream Inc. application for the NEBC Connector Project, as supplemented, is sufficiently complete and may proceed through to the assessment process.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more