Ballard To Power India's First Hydrogen Trains

Ballard Power Systems announced a fuel cell module order from Medha Servo Drives, a leading rail system integrator, who has been contracted by Indian Railways to develop India's first hydrogen powered trains.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more