Entropy: Commissioning At Glacier Completed; ‘First Carbon’ Injected

Entropy Inc. reported that commissioning of Phase 1 (47,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of CO2e has been completed as expected on its first post-combustion carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Glacier Gas Plant in Alberta, with "first carbon" injected into permanent geological storage during August.

