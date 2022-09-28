Whitecap Lays Out 2023 Budget Of $900–$950 Million

Whitecap Resources Inc. laid out a 2023 capital investment budget of $900–$950 million and average production guidance of 170,000–172,000 boe/d (64 per cent liquids), resulting in significant free funds flow for elevated shareholder returns in 2023, said the company.

