Tenaris Inaugurates Investments In Canada

Federal, provincial, and municipal officials joined Tenaris executives, customers, and employees, to mark the culmination of C$150 million in investments in Sault Ste. Marie to transform the company’s industrial footprint in Canada by centralizing its pipe manufacturing operations, seamless and ERW, under one roof.

