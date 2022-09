Tenaris Inaugurates Investments In Canada

Federal, provincial, and municipal officials joined Tenaris executives, customers, and employees, to mark the culmination of C$150 million in investments in Sault Ste. Marie to transform the company’s industrial footprint in Canada by centralizing its pipe manufacturing operations, seamless and ERW, under one roof.

