Indigenous Communities, Enbridge In ‘Landmark’ Equity Partnership

Enbridge Inc. and 23 First Nation and Métis communities today announced an agreement whereby the communities will acquire, collectively, an 11.57 per cent non-operating interest in seven Enbridge-operated pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta for $1.12 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more