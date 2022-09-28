Former B.C. Cabinet Minister Named To Geoscience BC Board

Geoscience BC named former B.C. government cabinet minister Doug Donaldson to its board of directors at its 17th annual general meeting on Sept. 22, 2022, and board chair Stephanie Killam stepped down from her position after four three-year terms as a director.

