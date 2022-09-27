Voluntary Compliance Of EO100 Standards Increasingly Important, Conference Hears

Voluntary emissions reductions and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts to adhere to the Equitable Origin EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development program are increasingly becoming a vital tool in the toolbox of western Canadian natural gas producers, according to panelists participating in a recent Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) virtual conference.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more