Voluntary Compliance Of EO100 Standards Increasingly Important, Conference Hears

Voluntary emissions reductions and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts to adhere to the Equitable Origin EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development program are increasingly becoming a vital tool in the toolbox of western Canadian natural gas producers, according to panelists participating in a recent Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) virtual conference.
