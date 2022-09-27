Survey: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) In Alberta’s Energy Sector

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in Alberta’s Energy Sector – this is a new survey conducted by PetroLMI and EY to identify key challenges and opportunities in addressing the diverse needs of Alberta’s energy workforce.

Complete this survey to share your ideas today.

The purpose of the survey is to understand the current climate around DEI in the workplace. The survey will run from September 20 to October 9, 2022, and will explore:

gaps in awareness;

levels of understanding;

barriers to conversations;

dynamics between stakeholders;

perceptions of DEI practices within Alberta’s energy industry; and,

ideas to improve DEI practices.

We encourage you to share your ideas and your experience! Answer this survey to inform a new micro credentialing webinar series designed to offer new insights into individuals’ unique experiences, highlight best practices, encourage equal access to employment supports for equitable hiring, training and promotion opportunities. The program will identify and recognize DEI champions in Alberta’s energy workforce, who will earn a digital badge upon completion of the webinar series.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.