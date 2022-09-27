Integrated Workflows For Improved Completion Design In Unconventional Reservoirs, Oct. 4

Completion design optimization in unconventional reservoirs is a multidisciplinary task with various stakeholders which requires inter-disciplinary mixed-method approaches. Decision-making in this domain is characterized by high levels of uncertainty with incomplete data and information. The complexity of the task is associated with its multidimensional nature, the inherent uncertainties across disciplines, competing priorities, high capital costs, changing economic environment, development planning considerations, organizational setup, and resource availability. This has led to the development of project-specific completion design workflows tailored based on data availability and project circumstances.

The primary approaches for completion optimization include production data analysis (PDA), hydraulic fracture modeling, statistical analysis and data science, field pilots, and fracture diagnostics. With specific data requirements and analysis methods, each approach may provide unique insights into the performance of the existing wells and completion design of the future ones. However, the biggest opportunity lies in the integration of different approaches in a unified iterative workflow. The integration process is highly nonlinear which requires persistence, efficient teamwork, and agile mindset and management. In this presentation, integrations of the aforementioned tools for improved completion design in unconventional reservoirs the applications of the integrated workflows in Montney formation will be discussed.

Presented by Farhad Qanbari, Senior Reservoir Specialist - ARC Resources

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 (from 10:00am to 11:00am MDT)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website