DOB Land Sale Analysis: Bonanza, Kaybob, Kakwa, Pembina Highlight Alberta’s Sept. 21 Sale

The province sold 26,585.65 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses in the Sept. 21 land sale, bringing in $15.79 million. Additionally, 1,024 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $136,000.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more