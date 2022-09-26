Operating Conditions Stable In Montney, Says Ovintiv Leadership

Ongoing negotiations with the Blueberry River First Nations in B.C., service cost inflation, and bottlenecks in moving gas out of the Montney are having minimal impact on Ovintiv Inc.’s ability to efficiently operate, executives told analysts at the company’s Montney update last week.

