Chevron And MOECO To Collaborate On Advanced Geothermal Technology

Chevron New Energies International Pte, Ltd. and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. (MOECO) announced the signing of a joint collaboration agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.

