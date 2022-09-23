NGIF Emissions Testing Centre Selects Qube Technologies Methane Detection For Field Testing

Qube Technologies has been selected to participate in the NGIF Emissions Testing Centre (ETC) program, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, to validate and demonstrate their fixed sensor, continuous emissions monitoring technology.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more