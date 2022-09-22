Ovintiv Targets Increased Free Cash Flow Generation Rather Than Near Term Production Growth From Its Montney Assets

Driving up drilling and completions productivity while ensuring it gets the best price for its almost 200,000 boe/d of production is Ovintiv Inc.’s near term focus in the Montney resource play, executives told analysts at the company’s Montney update this week.

