Irving Oil And Simply Blue Group To Explore Renewable Energy Hub In Cork Harbour, Ireland

Irving Oil Limited and Simply Blue Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a commitment to explore opportunities related to the potential development of an integrated renewable energy hub at the Irving Oil Whitegate Refinery.

