Hemisphere Energy Announces Tertiary Recovery Project Start-Up In Atlee Buffalo F Pool

Hemisphere Energy Corporation completed construction of its new injection plant at the Atlee Buffalo F pool battery during the summer and moved into the early stages of tertiary recovery for the pool in August.

