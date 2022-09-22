Group Of Energy Executives Writes Open Letter To Trudeau

A group of 101 energy executives recently penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressing the sector’s willingness to help with the world’s energy security needs.

“We are pleased to hear you say you would be willing to adjust regulations as Germany did to promote faster approval of energy infrastructure projects,” stated the letter. “We welcome your response and strongly urge you to demonstrate your commitment to global energy security and our international partners through action.”

The letter appeared in newspapers, including the Montreal Gazette and National Post.

To view the full letter, click here, and to view the signatories, click here.