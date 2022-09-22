B.C. Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium Adds 3 Members

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) has confirmed the expansion of the B.C. Hydrogen Changemakers Consortium (BCHCC) announced in June 2022 to include three new members: BC Hydro, Air Products Canada and Toyota Tsusho Canada.

