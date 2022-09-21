Petro Management — Well Test Analysis Services

Well testing is one of the most effective reservoir management tools, used to optimize production and characterize the reservoir, which includes the following techniques:

Pressure Transient Analysis (PTA), which includes tests such as flow/buildup tests Rate Transient Analysis (RTA), which covers the analysis of production history, including decline curve analysis, type curves, history matching, etc. Diagnostic Fracture Injection Tests (DFIT), which is a very effective tool which is offered at a reasonable cost to provide information essential for the frac design

PMG has been offering these services since 1994 in Calgary, using the most sophisticated software by Kappa Engineering (from France). Also, we provide various training courses on the subject “We teach what we do”.

For more information about our well test consulting and training services, please visit our website www.petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330, e-mail: saad@petromgt.com