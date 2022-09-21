International CCS Knowledge Centre To Provide Independent Expertise To Alberta CCUS Projects

The International CCS Knowledge Centre is partnering with Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to provide successful applicants of the ERA’s Carbon Capture Kickstart with up to 200 hours of support on their pre-construction design and engineering studies for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, with funding provided by ERA.

