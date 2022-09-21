AER Taking ‘Phased Approach’ On Mineral Regulatory Development

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is taking a “phased approach” with regard to its expanding mandate to regulate mineral development, starting first with the development of regulations and rules for brine-hosted minerals, then turning later to the hard rock minerals sector, a Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) Alberta Day event heard on Tuesday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more