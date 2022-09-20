Pembina Pipeline Announces Conversion Results For Series 15 Preferred Shares

Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced that none of its cumulative redeemable rate reset Class A preferred shares, Series 15, will be converted into cumulative redeemable floating rate Class A preferred shares, Series 16 of Pembina on Oct. 3, 2022.

