Bruce Hancock Joins geoLOGIC As Director, Technical Advisory Group

geoLOGIC systems ltd., a trusted information services provider to the energy industry, today announced it has appointed Bruce Hancock as Director of the company’s Technical Advisory Group (TAG), effective August 2022.

Over the past two years, Hancock collaborated with geoLOGIC on a contract basis to launch a new product called geoXPLORER, a competitive intelligence platform which leverages the company’s data, software and analytical tools to track and monitor industry activity, generate new ideas and build exploration assessments within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

“It’s this type of innovation that raises geoLOGIC’s value to our significant energy industry client base, and Bruce played a major role in geoXPLORER’s development,” said Terry Jbeili, President and COO of geoLOGIC. “In addition, Bruce’s leadership role for our TAG team will continue to drive our initiatives and growth as the energy industry evolves.”

Hancock brings over 40 years of experience in the exploration, development and production sectors of the oil and gas industry.

“I have seen a lot over my career, and have been lucky enough to lead teams that were part of some significant discoveries in the WCSB,” said Hancock. “I am looking forward to bringing my industry experience, knowledge and leadership to help geoLOGIC deliver innovative products, data sets, tools and software to its clients.”

Hancock has held several leadership roles that ranged from VP Exploration to Exploration Advisor at Ovintiv Inc. (previously Encana Corporation), and worked closely with all disciplines across the company to execute on exploration programs, as well as acquisitions and divestitures across all North American basins.

He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology from Dalhousie University, Halifax, N.S., and is a member of APEGA.