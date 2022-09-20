Blacksteel Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire Drakkar

Blacksteel Energy Inc. has signed a letter of intent to acquire Drakkar Energy Ltd., a privately held producer in Alberta whose sole producing asset is a 70 per cent working interest in the jointly held Girouxville asset with Blacksteel.

