TransGlobe Files Management Information Circular For Proposed Business Combination with VAALCO

TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials in relation to the proposed business combination of TransGlobe and VAALCO Energy, Inc. to create a world-class African-focused E&P company.

