CER Confirms Sale Of Four Pipelines From Cenovus To CNRL

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has received a letter dated March 14, 2022 confirming the completion of a transaction whereby Cenovus Energy Inc. sold the following four pipelines to Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

