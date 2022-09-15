SPE Workshop: Collaborating For Our Future – Geothermal And Oil & Gas

26 September 2022 | 1:00-5:30 PM | Hudson | Calgary, Alberta, Canada

*Workshop rescheduled from Sept 19 to Sept 26 to accommodate the recently announced Federal stat holiday.

Geothermal energy has been identified as a potential opportunity for extending the energy capacity locally and globally. Energy will be harvested by accessing deep formations and drawing hot fluids that can be used for electricity generation or direct heating. This is very similar to accessing hot formations to recover hydrocarbons – as a result, there many things we can learn from oil and gas production when it comes to harnessing geothermal technology!

Join us after lunch on 26 September at Hudson (downtown Calgary) for an afternoon of presentations from government, O&G operators, and geothermal companies to discuss shared technologies, increased efficiencies, and synergies to reduce our carbon footprint.

The workshop will be followed by a networking reception that’s included in your registration.

Presentations include:

Overview of Directive 089: Geothermal Resource Development; David Helmer , AER

, AER Heavy Oil Late Life Energy Recovery—HOLLER; Dmitry Bogatkov , Suncor Energy

, Suncor Energy Update on COSIA Deep Geothermal; Sara Zakeri , Canadian Natural Resources

, Canadian Natural Resources The Geothermal Lifecycle, from Exploration to Production - Assessing Different Geothermal Extraction Technologies; John Hirschmiller , GLJ

, GLJ What in the heat? Evaluating direct use vs combined heat and power for geothermal; Apostolos Kantzas, University of Calgary

Panel session: Bridging the Gap Between Oil and Gas and Geothermal - How Do We Move Forward?

Panelists:

Moderator: Jodi Anhorn , President and CEO, GLJ

, President and CEO, GLJ Jason Brannick , Canadian Natural Resources

, Canadian Natural Resources Yannick Champollion , Senior Consultant, HydroGeo+

, Senior Consultant, HydroGeo+ Nick Daprocida , President and CEO, E2E Energy Solutions

, President and CEO, E2E Energy Solutions Apostolos Kantzas , Professor, University of Calgary

, Professor, University of Calgary Geoff Scott, Kalina Power

